Report suggests Detroit Lions are ‘at least checking in’ on WR Amari Cooper

The Detroit Lions are in the market for a wide receiver (or two) and one suggestion that has come up is that they sign Amari Cooper if he is indeed released by the Dallas Cowboys.

According to a report from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, at least five teams have discussed Cooper’s availability in a potential trade or release. Though Fowler did not mention the Lions by name, he did say that “teams in the receiver market leading up to free agency are at least checking on Cooper’s value and contract situation.”

Nation, would you be in favor of the Lions signing Amari Cooper for the 2022 season and potentially beyond?

Personally, I just don’t see this happening.