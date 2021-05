Sharing is caring!

According to a report from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Detroit Lions could be looking to make a trade.

Fowler is reporting that the Lions are “giving indications it will consider or look to move OT Tyrell Crosby.

One name floating around as potential trade target: Lions OT Tyrell Crosby. Detroit giving indications it will consider or look to move Crosby, who started 12 games last year. Arrival of Penei Sewell changes the dynamic. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 14, 2021