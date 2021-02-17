Report suggests Detroit Lions decided on future of WR Kenny Golladay

Sharing is caring!

Now that the Detroit Lions have hired a new GM, head coach, and coaching staff, along with trading Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams, the next big decision that will have to be made is whether or not they will keep WR Kenny Golladay around for the 2021 season.

According to a report from Jason La Canfora, the Lions are expected to use the franchise tag on Golladay.

REPORT: The Lions are expected to franchise tag receiver Kenny Golladay (H/T : @JasonLaCanfora) pic.twitter.com/ExVqCpumap — JPA Football 🏈 (@jpafootball) February 17, 2021

If the Lions do use the franchise tag on Golladay as suggested, expect for it to be in the area of $16 million for the 2021 season.

Nation, would this be the right move for Lions GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell to make?