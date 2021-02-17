Report suggests Detroit Lions decided on future of WR Kenny Golladay

Now that the Detroit Lions have hired a new GM, head coach, and coaching staff, along with trading Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams, the next big decision that will have to be made is whether or not they will keep WR Kenny Golladay around for the 2021 season.
According to a report from Jason La Canfora, the Lions are expected to use the franchise tag on Golladay.
If the Lions do use the franchise tag on Golladay as suggested, expect for it to be in the area of $16 million for the 2021 season.
Nation, would this be the right move for Lions GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell to make?
Let him walk! WR are overpriced and not a good value position. Get a third round compensatory pick next year. Then draft his replacement. Save cap space for future years.
Not yet.
I can except this move Galladay deserve more however it’s a decent amount. If only we can sign okwara I’d be happy
Hmmmmp… Wre N TH 1ST YR. F A TOTAL REBUILD-& CPCTD BY MNY KNOWLDGBLE PEOPL 2 FINISH-DEAD LAST-N TH NFL!!!!! SOOOOO Y PAY HIM THT KNDA $??!!!!! GO & GT A CPLE F RECEIVRS N TH DRAFT…MBY SIGN A CHEAP FREE AGNT-& GT SM DEF. PLAYRS!!!!!
I’m of the mind that using a high draft pick on WR is a mistake. I also feel for 16 million is far to much for Galloday. Sign AJ Green draft Nico Collins..no high draft pick receivers please. Trevon Grimes Florida huge target Adrian Hardy La Tech.
Put all of those wide receivers together and they still wont amount to Golladay! Your tripping! Golladay easily makes top 10 best receivers in the league, according to the stats. .. …we can easily consider him top 5. You don’t rebuild by getting rid of your best players! Pay him and dont pay no other receiver no attention until the 4th round
I fully agree on Collins. Not sure on Golladay – even with him and Stafford they were only fair on offense. Unless he will come in for $12-13 per year, use the money on defense and pick one of the top 3 or 4 receivers in 1st round (hopefully after a trade down). Cost controlled and younger.
hey don go back to elementary school thanks
Exactly what we should do. He doesn’t really fit the timeline of being competitive 3-4 years from now, but if he stays healthy, he’ll have a good season. If he has his typical season he can be traded at the deadline, hopefully 2nd rounder or 3rd and 5th?
I think it’s the right move, let him prove that he can stay healthy after an injury riddled year, and definitely don’t want to put Goff in a situation where his #1 WR was our #4 last year. If he doesn’t pan out then let him walk next year with no financial impact. Smart move and they should definitely do this.
Lion’s need to stop being cheap with everything period. That’s why they can’t get nowhere trying to bargain Hunt on talent in all positions. And most of all address the defense that unit makes or break you.