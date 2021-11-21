Report suggests Detroit Lions have conflict on their coaching staff

Prior to the Detroit Lions Week 10 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Dan Campbell said that he was going to be more hands-on with the Lions offense and that is exactly what he did as he took over the playcalling duties from OC Anthony Lynn.

Well, according to a report from Jason La Canfora, there is a conflict on the Lions coaching staff and though it is not expected that Lynn will be fired during the 2021 season, it could happen before the 2022 season rolls around.

From La Canfora:

Lynn had a very difficult time connecting with starting quarterback Jared Goff, sources said, and that relationship never really clicked. The overall structure of the passing game, and game-day tendencies with play-calling has quickly become an issue for the winless Lions as well. Lynn, a longtime running back assistant in the league and a head coach with the Chargers, was also having difficulty with elements of the run game as well, with differing opinions about blocking schemes and frustration over the usage of do-everything back D’Andre Swift, the sources said.

“This was a long time coming,” said one team source. “It just wasn’t working and there were definitely some personality clashes.”

Oh boy. It looks like the honeymoon is over.