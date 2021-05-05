Report suggests Detroit Lions have interest in 3-time Pro Bowl DE Melvin Ingram III

Sharing is caring!

According to a report from Alicia Colegrove, the Detroit Lions are one of five teams who have shown interest in signing free agent DE Melvin Ingram III.

Ingram, who is 32, made the Pro Bowl in three straight seasons (2017-2019) with the Chargers before playing in just seven games in 2020 due to a knee injury.

Nation, would you like to see the Lions bring Ingram into the mix?