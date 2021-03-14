Report suggests Detroit Lions want to re-sign DE Romeo Okwara

Sharing is caring!

The NFL period for teams to apply a franchise tag to potential free agents has come and gone and as we know, the Detroit Lions decided not to use the tag on either WR Kenny Golladay or DE Romeo Okwara.

It seems like the Lions are fine with parting ways with Golladay but according to a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Lions would like to keep Okwara around a bit longer if possible.

From ESPN:

The Lions would love to retain edge rusher Romeo Okwara, but they opted not to tag him and believe he wants to see what’s out there on the open market before deciding whether to return to Detroit.

Nation, would you like to see the Lions re-sign Okwara to be part of their future plans?