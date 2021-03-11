Report suggests Detroit Lions will release CB Justin Coleman

Sharing is caring!

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes is continuing his work with the ever evolving roster of the roster.

According to multiple reports, the Lions are planning on parting ways with CB Justin Coleman:

The #Lions plan to release CB Justin Coleman in the coming days, source said. One of the NFL’s highest-paid slot corners heads back to the market. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 11, 2021

The move would clear $4.9 million in salary cap space, and as much as $9 million if it were a June-1st designation.

Coleman played collegiately at Tennessee and was undrafted, signing a deal with the Minnesota Vikings in 2015. He’s also played with the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks.