Report suggests Detroit Lions will release CB Justin Coleman

by

Sharing is caring!

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes is continuing his work with the ever evolving roster of the roster.

According to multiple reports, the Lions are planning on parting ways with CB Justin Coleman:

The move would clear $4.9 million in salary cap space, and as much as $9 million if it were a June-1st designation.

Coleman played collegiately at Tennessee and was undrafted, signing a deal with the Minnesota Vikings in 2015. He’s also played with the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.