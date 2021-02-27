Report suggests Detroit Pistons are interested in bringing back rising star

Sharing is caring!

In the second round of the 2014 NBA Draft, the Detroit Pistons used the No. 38 overall pick to select G Spencer Dinwiddie out of the University of Colorado.

During his 2-year stint with the Pistons, Dinwiddie averaged just 4.4 points and 2.7 assists in 46 games (1 start).

Following the 2015-16 season, the Pistons traded Dinwiddie to the Chicago Bulls for Cameron Bairstow.

The Bulls waived Dinwiddie before the 2016-17 season started and the Brooklyn Nets then signed him to a multi-year contract in December of that same year.

Since joining the Nets, Dinwiddie has gotten better and better each season, before suffering a partially torn ACL in the third game of the 2020-21 campaign. In fact, during the 2019-20 season, he averaged a career-high 20.6 points and 6.8 assists in 64 games (49 starts).

But could Dinwiddie soon be returning to where his NBA career began?

According to NBA insider Ian Begley, the Pistons are among the teams interested in acquiring Dinwiddie.

From SNY.tv:

The Detroit Pistons are among the teams who have had interest in acquiring Spencer Dinwiddie from the Nets, per SNY sources.

ESPN reported that the Nets are ‘shopping’ Dinwiddie, who is currently recovering from surgery to repair a partially torn right ACL.

It is unknown if Dinwiddie will be able to return this season. The Nets have said in the past that it would be unlikely.

Dinwiddie has a $12.3 million player option for 2021-22.

If he is traded before the deadline, it seems that the team who acquires Dinwiddie would have plans to sign him to a new contract if he opted out of his current deal. Detroit is among the teams that would have the cap space to offer Dinwiddie, 27, a new deal.

