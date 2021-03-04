Report suggests Detroit Pistons have made decision on Blake Griffin

Sharing is caring!

From the sounds of things, the Detroit Pistons are not having any luck finding a trade partner for Blake Griffin and it is just a matter of time before they buy him out.

According to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Pistons are expected to work out a buyout with Griffin.

“Sources tell me and The Athletic’s James Edwards III that the Pistons are expected to work toward a contract buyout with forward Blake Griffin.”

This comes as no surprise as Griffin’s salary this season is $36.8 million and the chances of the Pistons finding a team willing to take on that amount of money has always been unlikely.

Looking back, it sure seems like anyone who thought acquiring Blake Griffin from the get-go was a mistake ended up being correct.