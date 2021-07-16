Report suggests Detroit Red Wings have interest in top NHL free agent

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Red Wings are still in the midst of a rebuild and most do not expect GM Steve Yzerman to go out and make a big signing for the 2021-22 season.

But according to a report from Max Bultman of The Athletic, the Red Wings are expected to be among the teams interested in Toronto Maple Leafs LW, Zach Hyman. Bultman notes that Hyman and Larkin played together in college (Michigan)

For what it's worth, have also heard that if Maple Leafs forward Zach Hyman reaches free agency in a couple weeks, Red Wings would be among the teams expected to have interest. Fun fact: Hyman and Dylan Larkin were linemates at Michigan. — Max Bultman (@m_bultman) July 16, 2021

According to a recent article in Sports Illustrated, Hyman is the No. 6 ranked unrestricted free agent.

6. ZACH HYMAN, LW, 29

2020-21 cap hit: $2,250,000



Hyman produced at a career-best rate just in time for his next contract. He is an even-strength scoring dynamo who contributes in many different situations. His numbers get puffed up playing with great scorers, sure, but he fills an important role on those lines with his puck-retrieval skills. Playing on such a high-profile team, he’s maxed out his value to the point he might command $6 million or more per season. The gap between his asking price and what the Leafs are willing to pay is large enough that Toronto has granted Hyman’s agent Todd Reynolds permission to approach other teams about acquiring Hyman’s negotiating rights before July 28.

Personally, I do not think now would be the right time to bring in a player like Hyman on a long/expensive contract, but I am not Steve Yzerman!