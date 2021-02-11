Report suggests Detroit Tigers are closing in on deal with OF Nomar Mazara

According to a report from Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic, the Detroit Tigers are closing in on a deal with former Chicago White Sox OF Nomar Mazara.

As noted by Stavenhagen, Mazara hit .268 with 19 home runs in 2019 and has some good power.

Nation, do you like this move by the Tigers?

