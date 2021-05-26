Report suggests Donald Trump offered money to end New England Patriots Spygate investigation

Sharing is caring!

According to a report from Don Van Natta Jr. and Seth Wickersham of ESPN, former President Donald Trump offered money to a senator in order to end the New England Patriots Spygate investigation back in 2008.

The report suggests that Trump met with the late Senator Arlen Specter and offered him money to put an end to the Spygate investigation.

Spokespeople for Trump and Patriots owner Robert Kraft have denied these allegations.

“This is completely false,” said Jason Miller, a senior adviser to Trump. “We have no idea what you’re talking about.” Miller declined to answer a series of follow-up questions. A Patriots spokesman said Kraft “never asked Donald Trump to talk to Arlen Specter on his behalf.”

“Mr. Kraft is not aware of any involvement of Trump on this topic and he did not have any other engagement with Specter or his staff,” the spokesman said via email. To read the full report from ESPN, please click here.