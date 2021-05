Sharing is caring!

According to a report from Ian Scheuring, former Hawaii quarterback Colt Brennan has died at 37.

During his three seasons at Hawaii (2005-2007), Brennan threw for an astounding 14,193 yards and 131 touchdowns to go along with 42 interceptions.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Colt.

#BREAKING: Former @HawaiiFootball quarterback Colt Brennan has died at 37, sources tell @HawaiiNewsNow. — Ian Scheuring (@IanScheuring) May 11, 2021