Report suggests former top NBA Draft prospect Emoni Bates could leave Memphis

Emoni Bates, who played high school basketball in Michigan, was once considered by many a can’t miss prospect who would someday be the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft.

Well, fast forward to the present and there is a chance that Bates may leave Memphis.

According to a report from Jake Fischer, Bates will not play in Memphis’ game at Cincinnati on Thursday and his future with the program has suddenly come into question.

Stay tuned.