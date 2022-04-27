Report suggests Jim Harbaugh nearly became head coach of the Kansas Jayhawks

Despite flirting with a potential return to the National Football League, Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh isn’t going anywhere. And to that end, he and the University agreed on a brand new five year contract extension that will keep him in Ann Arbor through 2026.

Of course, Harbaugh is well known for his quirks that have certainly rubbed some of his critics the wrong way. Others simply call it an extension of his personality.

It was recently revealed that Harbaugh was close to taking a surprising job as head coach of the Kansas Jayhawks, as the two sides met with one another in late 2009. And that personality was certainly on full display during the visit.

Per The Athletic:

“Guys, do you mind if I loosen up my tie or take my tie off?” Harbaugh said, according to a person in the room. “I’m not really a shirt-and-tie kind of guy. Can I take my jacket off?”

This was December 2009. Harbaugh, then in his third season at Stanford, was meeting with members of Kansas’ athletic department, including athletic director Lew Perkins. Days earlier, Kansas coach Mark Mangino had resigned after accusations about his mistreatment of players.

Harbaugh walked over to the bar and asked if anyone wanted a drink. Then he emptied a can of Coke, put in a rather sizable dip of chewing tobacco and used the can as a spittoon.

“I just want to be Jim Harbaugh for you all to see who I am,” he told the room.

The story also revealed that Harbaugh explained that he would immediately leave should the NFL or Michigan come calling. For Harbaugh, who was in his 3rd season as coach of Stamford at the time, it wouldn’t be long before he was indeed in the professional ranks as the coach of the San Francisco 49ers.

“Harbaugh would have taken it,” said Clint Bowen, a former Kansas assistant coach. “I was talking to him at the time. He would have taken the job.”

Since his return to Michigan in 2015, Harbaugh has amassed a 61-24 overall record. 2021 was a particularly fruitful year for Harbaugh and the Wolverines, as they not only defeated their rival Ohio State Buckeyes, but also won 12 games for just the 3rd time in school history. They also took home their first conference title since 2004.

