Report suggests Joel Quenneville is out as Florida Panthers head coach

UPDATE:

SEE YA!

According to a report from David Dwork, Joel Quenneville is out as head coach of the Florida Panthers.

PREVIOUS REPORT:

According to NHL insider Kevin Weekes, he is hearing that a coaching change is coming shortly with the Florida Panthers, which means current head coach Joel Quenneville is about to be out of a job.

Weekes added that ESPN’s John Tortorella is one of the top potential candidates to replace Quenneville.

On Thursday, Quenneville met with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman in regards to his involvement in the Chicago Blackhawks‘ sexual abuse case involving Kyle Beach.

Stay tuned.

