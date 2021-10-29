Report suggests Joel Quenneville is out as Florida Panthers head coach

UPDATE:

SEE YA!

According to a report from David Dwork, Joel Quenneville is out as head coach of the Florida Panthers.

Source: Joel Quenneville is out as Panthers head coach. No word on replacement. @KevinWeekes reporting it may be John Tortorella. — David Dwork (@DavidDwork) October 29, 2021

PREVIOUS REPORT:

According to NHL insider Kevin Weekes, he is hearing that a coaching change is coming shortly with the Florida Panthers, which means current head coach Joel Quenneville is about to be out of a job.

Weekes added that ESPN’s John Tortorella is one of the top potential candidates to replace Quenneville.

On Thursday, Quenneville met with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman in regards to his involvement in the Chicago Blackhawks‘ sexual abuse case involving Kyle Beach.

Stay tuned.

I’m hearing there’s a coaching change coming shortly with the @FlaPanthers . Keep an eye on my @espn colleague John Tortorella as one of the top potential candidates.@NHL @NHLNetwork #HockeyTwitter . — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) October 29, 2021

