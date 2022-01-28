Report suggests Las Vegas Raiders are ‘all-in’ on HC and GM candidates

According to a report from Aaron Wilson, a source of his has indicated that the Las Vegas Raiders are ‘all-in’ on Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler to be their next head coach and general manager.

From Pro Football Network:

McDaniels is having dinner with the Raiders’ leadership team on Friday night, according to sources. He is expected to be hired along with Ziegler within the next few days.

Unlike when McDaniels backed out of an agreed-upon deal with the Indianapolis Colts, this time he’s not expected to get cold feet.

McDaniels informed the Raiders that he wouldn’t accept their interview request unless he was being offered the job, per sources. And the Raiders told McDaniels that if and when he was offered the position, he needed to be prepared to accept. Sources emphasized that all parties are on the same page, including McDaniels, Ziegler, Raiders owner Mark Davis, and team president Dan Ventrelle.