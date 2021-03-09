Report suggests Romeo Okwara will not be franchised by Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara is coming off a career season, and now, he’ll have the chance to cash in on the open market.

Minutes ago, ESPN’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Lions will not be franchise tagging Okwara, meaning he’ll be a free-agent.

In 2020, Okwara registered 10 sacks and forced three fumbles.

