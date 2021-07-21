Report suggests Seattle Kraken poach surprise player from Detroit Red Wings

Sharing is caring!

Props to Steve Yzerman for keeping it a secret for so long but according to a report, we now know who the Seattle Kraken will select from the Detroit Red Wings in tonight’s Expansion Draft and it is a bit of a surprise.

Mark Spector is reporting that the Kraken will poach Dennis Cholowski from the Red Wings despite most experts predicting they would take Troy Stecher.

Nation, would you have rather the Kraken take Cholowski or Stecher?

The NHL expansion draft will officially begin tonight at 8 p.m. ET.

Dennis Cholowski.

That's the Seattle selection from Detroit.

Apparently the Kraken were unable to reach him for much of the day. — Mark Spector (@SportsnetSpec) July 21, 2021