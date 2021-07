Sharing is caring!

Earlier today, Rick Stroud reported that Tom Brady won Super Bowl 55 with a partial MCL tear.

Well, according to Ian Rapoport, Brady’s injury was actually more serious as he had a fully torn MCL that required surgery following the Super Bowl win.

GOAT.

#Bucs QB Tom Brady’s injury was actually more serious than that. It was a fully torn MCL, sources say, that required surgery following the Super Bowl win. https://t.co/jrSrzjXXWK — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 15, 2021