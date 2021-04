Sharing is caring!

According to a report from Broderick Zerpa, ‘up to 7’ Houston Astros players could miss Wednesday night’s series finale against the Detroit Tigers due to COVID protocols.

Stay tuned but it sounds like the game will still be played as scheduled, though nothing is official as of now.

