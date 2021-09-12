Report suggests Urban Meyer has temper issues and has become ‘unhinged’ in Jacksonville

According to a report from Jason La Canfora, the Jacksonville Jaguars have a big problem.

La Canfora is reporting that sources of his have indicated that Meyer has temper issues and is becoming “unhinged” in Jacksonville.

From CBS Sports:

There have been repeated issues with other coaches on staff, with Meyer’s temper and lack of familiarity with the ebbs and flows of the NFL calendar rubbing the Jacksonville Jaguars staff and players the wrong way, the sources said. There is a disconnect at times between the members of the staff with extensive pro experience and those who lack it, and morale has suffered as the outbursts have continued. His fiery remarks to players and coaches after games have already struck many as bizarre.

“He has everyone looking over their shoulders already,” said one source with direct knowledge of the daily operations in Jacksonville. “He becomes unhinged way too easily, and he doesn’t know how to handle losing, even in the preseason. He loses it and wants to take over the drills himself. It’s not good.”

Another source said: “You can’t freak out about preseason games and belittle your coaches — on a staff you handpicked — every time things don’t go your way. It’s not going to work here.”

Click here to read the full report.