Report: Talk in NFL circles is that Detroit Lions might trade Matthew Stafford

According to Omar Kelly, and apparently Bart Scott, the talk in NFL circles is that Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford might be on the move this offseason.

Personally, I think this is a bunch of hogwash from Kelly as Lions GM Bob Quinn has made it pretty clear that he and the Lions coaching staff are extremely comfortable going into the 2020 season with Stafford as their signal-caller.

“Yeah, I’m totally comfortable and happy that Matthew Stafford is our quarterback,” Quinn said in an interview with Alex Marvez and Gil Brandt on Sirius XM NFL Radio. “He’s going to be in full health once the offseason program starts its course. He’s pretty much at full health right now. I talked to him about 10 days ago. He was in the office. He’s feeling great. He’s in a good mindset. He’s excited.”

I have no clue where Kelly and Scott are getting their info, but I would be shocked if the Lions trade Stafford during the offseason, especially considering it would count as a $32 million dead money hit against the 2020 salary cap.