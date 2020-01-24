34.5 F
Detroit
Friday, January 24, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Report: Talk in NFL circles is that Detroit Lions might trade Matthew Stafford

By Arnold Powell

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Report: Talk in NFL circles is that Detroit Lions might trade Matthew Stafford

Here we go again... According to Omar Kelly, and apparently Bart Scott, the talk in NFL circles is that Detroit...
Read more
Detroit Tigers NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Detroit Tigers PA announcer passes away following battle with cancer

We have some unfortunate and tragic news to pass along this morning. Jay Allen, who served as the public address...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Antonio Brown appears in court wearing anti-suicide smock [Photo]

Late on Thursday night, news broke that former NFL receiver Antonio Brown, who had a warrant out for his...
Read more
Arnold Powell

Here we go again…

According to Omar Kelly, and apparently Bart Scott, the talk in NFL circles is that Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford might be on the move this offseason.

Personally, I think this is a bunch of hogwash from Kelly as Lions GM Bob Quinn has made it pretty clear that he and the Lions coaching staff are extremely comfortable going into the 2020 season with Stafford as their signal-caller.

“Yeah, I’m totally comfortable and happy that Matthew Stafford is our quarterback,” Quinn said in an interview with Alex Marvez and Gil Brandt on Sirius XM NFL Radio. “He’s going to be in full health once the offseason program starts its course. He’s pretty much at full health right now. I talked to him about 10 days ago. He was in the office. He’s feeling great. He’s in a good mindset. He’s excited.”

I have no clue where Kelly and Scott are getting their info, but I would be shocked if the Lions trade Stafford during the offseason, especially considering it would count as a $32 million dead money hit against the 2020 salary cap.

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleDetroit Tigers PA announcer passes away following battle with cancer

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Report: Talk in NFL circles is that Detroit Lions might trade Matthew Stafford

Here we go again... According to Omar Kelly, and apparently Bart Scott, the talk in NFL circles is that Detroit...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers PA announcer passes away following battle with cancer

Michael Whitaker - 0
We have some unfortunate and tragic news to pass along this morning. Jay Allen, who served as the public address announcer at Comerica Park, has...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Antonio Brown appears in court wearing anti-suicide smock [Photo]

Arnold Powell - 0
Late on Thursday night, news broke that former NFL receiver Antonio Brown, who had a warrant out for his arrest, had turned himself in...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Where Steve Yzerman and the Detroit Red Wings stand one month before NHL trade deadline

Arnold Powell - 0
We have just one month before the NHL trade deadline comes and goes and for the Detroit Red Wings and GM Steve Yzerman, the...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Report: Detroit Lions could be heading abroad in 2020

Arnold Powell - 0
The Detroit Lions 2020 regular-season schedule will not be released until sometime in April, but it sounds like there is a chance they could...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Antonio Brown appears in court wearing anti-suicide smock [Photo]

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
Late on Thursday night, news broke that former NFL receiver Antonio Brown, who had a warrant out for his arrest, had turned himself in...
Read more

Report: Detroit Lions could be heading abroad in 2020

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
The Detroit Lions 2020 regular-season schedule will not be released until sometime in April, but it sounds like there is a chance they could...
Read more

Darius Slay to honor memory of Marvin Jones son at Pro Bowl

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
In December, the sad news broke that Detroit Lions WR Marvin Jones Jr.’s son Marlo had passed away. Now, Lions CB Darius Slay is honoring...
Read more

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator calls out Detroit Lions fans, media

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
On Thursday, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh joined The Jamie and Stoney Show on 97.1 The Ticket and he called out Detroit...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

[tdn_block_newsletter_subscribe input_placeholder=”Your email address” btn_text=”Subscribe” tds_newsletter2-image=”518″ tds_newsletter2-image_bg_color=”#c3ecff” tds_newsletter3-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter4-image=”519″ tds_newsletter4-image_bg_color=”#fffbcf” tds_newsletter4-btn_bg_color=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter4-check_accent=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter5-tdicon=”tdc-font-fa tdc-font-fa-envelope-o” tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color=”#000000″ tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color_hover=”#4db2ec” tds_newsletter5-check_accent=”#000000″ tds_newsletter6-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter6-btn_bg_color=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter6-check_accent=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter7-image=”520″ tds_newsletter7-btn_bg_color=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-check_accent=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_size=”20″ tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_line_height=”28px” tds_newsletter8-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color=”#00649e” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color_hover=”#21709e” tds_newsletter8-check_accent=”#00649e” embedded_form_type=”mailchimp” tds_newsletter=”tds_newsletter1″ tds_newsletter1-input_bar_display=”” tdc_css=”eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn19″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_btn_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_size=”14″ tds_newsletter1-btn_bg_color=”#266fef” embedded_form_code=”JTNDaDMlM0VTdWJzY3JpYmUlMjB0byUyMHRoZSUyMERTTmF0aW9uJTIwRGFpbHklMjBub3chJTNDJTJGaDMlM0UlM0NiciUyMCUyRiUzRSUwQSUwOSUwOSUwOSUwOSUzQ3AlMjBjbGFzcyUzRCUyMm1uYW1lJTIyJTNFJTNDaW5wdXQlMjB0eXBlJTNEJTIydGV4dCUyMiUyMG5hbWUlM0QlMjJOQU1FJTIyJTIwcGxhY2Vob2xkZXIlM0QlMjJOYW1lLi4uJTIyJTIwJTJGJTNFJTNDJTJGcCUzRSUwQSUwOSUwOSUwOSUwOSUzQ3AlMjBjbGFzcyUzRCUyMm1lbWFpbCUyMiUzRSUzQ2lucHV0JTIwdHlwZSUzRCUyMmVtYWlsJTIyJTIwaWQlM0QlMjJtYzR3cF9lbWFpbCUyMiUyMG5hbWUlM0QlMjJFTUFJTCUyMiUyMHBsYWNlaG9sZGVyJTNEJTIyRW1haWwuLi4lMjIlMjByZXF1aXJlZCUyMCUyRiUzRSUzQyUyRnAlM0UlMEElMDklMDklMDklMDklM0NwJTIwY2xhc3MlM0QlMjJtc3VibWl0JTIyJTNFJTNDaW5wdXQlMjB0eXBlJTNEJTIyc3VibWl0JTIyJTIwdmFsdWUlM0QlMjJTdWJzY3JpYmUlMjIlMjAlMkYlM0UlM0MlMkZwJTNF”]
- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.