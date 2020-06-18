41.2 F
Detroit
Friday, June 19, 2020
Report: Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach tests positive for COVID-19

Updated:
By Don Drysdale

According to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN, one Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant coach has tested positive for COVID-19 and two other assistant coaches have been quarantined.

Schefter added that the coach who tested positive is asymptomatic.

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

