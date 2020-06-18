Report: Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach tests positive for COVID-19

According to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN, one Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant coach has tested positive for COVID-19 and two other assistant coaches have been quarantined.
Schefter added that the coach who tested positive is asymptomatic.
