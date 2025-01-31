Jets Finalize Hire of Tanner Engstrand of Detroit Lions

UPDATE: There you go. Another Detroit Lions assistant has left.

#Jets finalize hire of former #Lions passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand as new offensive coordinator as coach Aaron Glenn continues to build his staff with him and defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, per league sources @KPRC2 https://t.co/sRtK4cWmhE — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 31, 2025

Tanner Engstrand’s departure from the Detroit Lions appears to be official, with all signs indicating that he will join the New York Jets. According to a report from Rich Cimini, Engstrand is set to make the move to New York, where he is expected to take on a new role under the Jets' coaching staff.

This move will see Engstrand, who has served as the Lions' passing game coordinator, stepping into a first-time coordinator role with the Jets. The departure is part of a broader shift for the Jets, who are also bringing in a first-time head coach.

Engstrand’s exit marks a notable change for the Lions. On Thursday, they agreed to contract terms with David Shaw to be their new passing game coordinator.