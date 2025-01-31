Jets Finalize Hire of Tanner Engstrand of Detroit Lions

UPDATE: There you go. Another Detroit Lions assistant has left.
Tanner Engstrand’s departure from the Detroit Lions appears to be official, with all signs indicating that he will join the New York Jets. According to a report from Rich Cimini, Engstrand is set to make the move to New York, where he is expected to take on a new role under the Jets' coaching staff.
This move will see Engstrand, who has served as the Lions' passing game coordinator, stepping into a first-time coordinator role with the Jets. The departure is part of a broader shift for the Jets, who are also bringing in a first-time head coach.
Engstrand’s exit marks a notable change for the Lions. On Thursday, they agreed to contract terms with David Shaw to be their new passing game coordinator.