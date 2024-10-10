fb
Thursday, October 10, 2024
MLB

Report: The Minnesota Twins Are For Sale

W.G. Brady
The Minnesota Twins are currently navigating a pivotal transition as the Pohlad family, who have owned the team for the last 40 years, has announced plans to explore selling the franchise. According to reports from Star Tribune, this decision follows months of careful consideration and comes at a crucial moment, coinciding with the Twins' participation in the American League Division Series.

Minnesota Twins

A Legacy of Ownership

The Pohlad family's stewardship of the Twins has had a major impact over the decades. When they bought the franchise from Calvin Griffith in 1984 for just $44 million, few could have predicted how drastically its value would increase. Today, the team's worth is estimated to be over $1.5 billion, marking a staggering rise of 3500%. With the prospect of new ownership on the horizon, it would signal a monumental change for a franchise that has been under the Griffith or Pohlad banners for over a century.

Joe Pohlad voiced the family's gratitude and connection to the team, expressing, “this team is woven into the fabric of our lives.” Their commitment to finding an owner who will honor the Twins' legacy demonstrates a strong desire to keep the franchise's roots firmly planted in Minnesota.

The Market Context

Currently, the market for Major League Baseball teams seems favorable for a sale. While there haven’t been many transactions recently, those that occurred, such as the sales of the New York Mets and the Miami Marlins, fetched prices well above $1 billion. Hiring Allen & Co. as their investment bank further indicates that the Pohlads are serious about securing a buyer who appreciates both the legacy of the team and its community ties.

A New Chapter for the Twins?

The potential sale holds significant implications, not just in financial terms, but it also marks the beginning of a new chapter for the franchise and its loyal fan base. Over the years, the Pohlads have faced scrutiny for seemingly putting profits ahead of team performance, particularly following payroll cuts linked to dwindling television revenues. This juncture presents a chance for a reset—one that could align the Twins closer with their dedicated supporters and the expectations of a competitive MLB organization.

Going Deeper

If you want to learn more about this topic, here are some useful resources:

  1. Star Tribune on Minnesota Twins Sale
  2. CBS News on Pohlad Family Selling Twins
  3. MPR News on Twins Sale
