Report: Tigers P Jack Flaherty Could Be Traded To Former Team

Orioles Eyes On Jack Flaherty for Trade Deadline

As the MLB trade deadline looms, the Baltimore Orioles have reportedly shown interest in acquiring Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Flaherty, The Athletic reports. Flaherty has been a standout in a market thin on pitching, making him a prime target for a team in need of rotational depth.

Flaherty, 28, who was traded to Baltimore from the St. Louis Cardinals last season, had a tumultuous stint with the Orioles, posting a 6.75 ERA in nine appearances. Despite last year’s struggles, Flaherty has rebounded remarkably this season with a stellar 2.95 ERA over 106 2/3 innings and strong strikeout and walk rates.

Could Jack Flaherty Return to the Orioles?

The Orioles are focused on bolstering their pitching roster as they contend with injuries and free agency uncertainties. Their reluctance to trade for players on expiring contracts raises questions about Flaherty’s fit, considering his contract status. Yet, his low acquisition cost and recent form make him an attractive option.

Adding a reliever like Detroit’s struggling Kenta Maeda to the deal could lower the prospect cost for Baltimore. Maeda, who has postseason experience, has been demoted to the bullpen and comes with a sizable contract.

Baltimore’s aggressive stance at the deadline and willingness to trade prospects or take on contracts could pave the way for a reunion with Flaherty. The Orioles’ management, backed by new ownership, is ready to support such moves to enhance their playoff push.

With the trade deadline just days away, the Orioles’ decisions in acquiring pitching talent will be pivotal in their quest for postseason success.

Written by W.G. Brady

