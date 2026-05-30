Ken Rosenthal Provides Latest Tarik Skubal Trade Rumor

Just a few months ago, the idea of the Detroit Tigers trading Tarik Skubal before the MLB Trade Deadline would have sounded absurd.

Now, according to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, it is a scenario that is beginning to gain traction.

Following Saturday’s embarrassing 7-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox, the Tigers have fallen to 22-37, giving them the worst record in the American League. What was supposed to be a season focused on contending for an AL Central title has quickly turned into one of the biggest disappointments in baseball.

As a result, Rosenthal is reporting that it is “trending in the direction” that Detroit could move Skubal ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline.

Tigers Facing Difficult Reality

Rosenthal’s report does not suggest a trade is imminent. However, he noted that if the Tigers continue losing and Skubal proves he is fully healthy following his recent elbow procedure, the organization will likely have no choice but to listen to offers.

That reality speaks volumes about how far Detroit’s season has fallen.

The Tigers entered 2026 viewed by many as favorites to win the AL Central and one of the stronger contenders in the American League. Instead, they enter June buried in the standings and facing questions about the future.

Skubal Remains One of Baseball’s Most Valuable Arms

Even after undergoing an arthroscopic procedure to remove a loose body from his elbow, Skubal remains one of the game’s most valuable pitchers.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner has established himself as one of baseball’s elite aces and would immediately become the most coveted player available if Detroit decides to make him available.

Because Skubal remains under team control beyond this season, the Tigers would be in position to demand a massive return package from any interested club.

A Franchise-Altering Decision Looms

For now, Detroit’s front office can only hope the team finds a way to turn things around.

But with the Tigers sitting at 22-37 and showing few signs of ending their prolonged collapse, conversations that once seemed impossible are now becoming very real.

If the losing continues and Skubal returns healthy, the Tigers may soon be forced to answer the question nobody expected to ask in 2026:

Should they trade the face of their franchise?