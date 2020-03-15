Report: Tom Brady is nowhere near singing a deal with New England Patriots

On Monday, Tom Brady will officially be able to begin speaking to NFL teams who are interested in signing him.

Many believe that despite speculation of Brady leaving for a new team, he will eventually re-sign with the New England Patriots.

Well, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, that is not the case as “Tom Brady does not have anything close to a deal in New England yet.”

"Tom Brady does not have anything close to a deal in New England yet." @AdamSchefter gives us the latest as NFL free agency approaches. pic.twitter.com/yJxd91Y6DK — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) March 16, 2020

If you had to place a wager, where do you believe Tom Brady will sign?