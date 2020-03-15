29.4 F
Monday, March 16, 2020
Detroit Lions News

Report: Tom Brady is nowhere near singing a deal with New England Patriots

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

On Monday, Tom Brady will officially be able to begin speaking to NFL teams who are interested in signing him.

Many believe that despite speculation of Brady leaving for a new team, he will eventually re-sign with the New England Patriots.

Well, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, that is not the case as “Tom Brady does not have anything close to a deal in New England yet.”

If you had to place a wager, where do you believe Tom Brady will sign?

