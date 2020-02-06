25.4 F
Detroit Pistons News

Report: Trio of Detroit Pistons are unlikely to be traded

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

The NBA trade deadline is roughly four hours away and Detroit Pistons fans are refreshing their computers repeatedly to see if any trades are made.

Well, according to reports, you may be able to stop refreshing as Andre Drummond, Derrick Rose, and Markieff Morris are likely to stay in Detroit as the deadline passes as the Pistons are holding firm on their asking price.

Now, let’s be clear about one thing. The Pistons have reportedly made everyone on their roster available and you can bet they would still be willing to make a deal if a team is willing to pay up.

Nation, do you think the Pistons will pull off a trade(s) before the deadline passes?

