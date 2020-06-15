41.2 F
Report: Troy Weaver emerges as top candidate for Detroit Pistons GM position

Updated:
By Michael Whitaker

The Detroit Pistons could very well have their next general manager within their sights.

According to a report from Marc Stein of The New York Times, the Pistons are zeroing in on Oklahoma City Thunder vice president of basketball operations Troy Weaver.

Stein tweeted that the Pistons are “actively working to complete a deal to hire Weaver.”

The Pistons have not had an official general manager since the dismissal of Stan Van Gundy in 2018; the team’s de facto GM in Ed Stefanski is heading up the search for the new role.

Since 2008, Weaver has helped the Thunder build a roster that included three former NBA MVP’s in James Harden, Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant. He had previously been interviewed for the vacant Washington Wizards GM position in 2019, though he later declined the position.

He also has previous coaching experience at the collegiate level, serving as an assistant coach at Pitt and New Mexico, as well as being an assistant on the 2003 National Championship winning-Syracuse team.

Poll causes Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford to trend on Twitter

Don Drysdale - 0
Ever since the day Matthew Stafford was drafted by the Detroit Lions, he has been a lightning rod, not only around these parts but...
Read more
Barry Sanders’ college highlights are video game-esque [Video]

Don Drysdale - 0
Have you ever gotten into one of those marathon YouTube runs? You know, the one where you literally watch highlight video after highlight video...
Read more
Barry Sanders talks about rushing for 2,053 yards in 1997 [Video]

Arnold Powell - 0
1997 was a pretty fun season for the Detroit Lions and their fans. Not only did the Lions make the NFL Playoffs (lost in...
Read more

