Report: Tua Tagovailoa says why he does not want to get drafted by Detroit Lions

One of the biggest questions this offseason for the Detroit Lions is who will they select with the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft if they keep the pick?

Some believe the Lions should select Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to be their quarterback of the future.

Well, there may be a small problem with that pick as a report has surfaced that Tua does not want the Lions to draft him because of the “arc of that team’s current coaching situation.”

From Miami Herald:

Sources close to Tagovailoas say the Alabama quarterback would love for the Dolphins to trade up to No. 3 to select him. Those same sources say they don’t love the idea of Detroit actually picking Tua because of the arc of that team’s current coaching situation.

The Lions will be playing their third season under Matt Patricia in 2020. He has a 9-22-1 record his first two seasons and the Tagovailoas are concerned another poor season could force the Lions to fire Patricia — putting the quarterback in the uncertain 2021 situation of being a draft pick the new coach didn’t make.

And this: The Tagovailoas would love to come to the Dolphins.

They love the weather. They love the region. They love the idea of trying to be answer for a team long searching for an elite quarterback.

Nation, if this report is accurate (who knows if it is), would it be enough for you to take Tua off your draft board if you were Detroit Lions GM, Bob Quinn?