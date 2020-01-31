30 F
Detroit
Friday, January 31, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Report: Tua Tagovailoa says why he does not want to get drafted by Detroit Lions

By Arnold Powell

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Report: Tua Tagovailoa says why he does not want to get drafted by Detroit Lions

One of the biggest questions this offseason for the Detroit Lions is who will they select with the No....
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Report: Detroit Lions officially hire new assistant coach

A report surfaced the other day that the Detroit Lions were hiring former Tennessee Titans assistant coach, Tyrone McKenzie. That...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Bettor places $267,660 wager on single Super Bowl LIV prop bet

When it comes to the Super Bowl, it's more about the food and gambling than it is football. One reason...
Read more
Arnold Powell

One of the biggest questions this offseason for the Detroit Lions is who will they select with the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft if they keep the pick?

Embed from Getty Images

Some believe the Lions should select Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to be their quarterback of the future.

Well, there may be a small problem with that pick as a report has surfaced that Tua does not want the Lions to draft him because of the “arc of that team’s current coaching situation.”

From Miami Herald:

Sources close to Tagovailoas say the Alabama quarterback would love for the Dolphins to trade up to No. 3 to select him. Those same sources say they don’t love the idea of Detroit actually picking Tua because of the arc of that team’s current coaching situation.

The Lions will be playing their third season under Matt Patricia in 2020. He has a 9-22-1 record his first two seasons and the Tagovailoas are concerned another poor season could force the Lions to fire Patricia — putting the quarterback in the uncertain 2021 situation of being a draft pick the new coach didn’t make.

And this: The Tagovailoas would love to come to the Dolphins.

They love the weather. They love the region. They love the idea of trying to be answer for a team long searching for an elite quarterback.

Tua Tagovailoa’s father reveals son’s preferred destination

Nation, if this report is accurate (who knows if it is), would it be enough for you to take Tua off your draft board if you were Detroit Lions GM, Bob Quinn?

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

SourceArmando Salguero
ViaMiami Herald
Previous articleReport: Detroit Lions officially hire new assistant coach

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Report: Tua Tagovailoa says why he does not want to get drafted by Detroit Lions

One of the biggest questions this offseason for the Detroit Lions is who will they select with the No....
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Report: Detroit Lions officially hire new assistant coach

Arnold Powell - 0
A report surfaced the other day that the Detroit Lions were hiring former Tennessee Titans assistant coach, Tyrone McKenzie. That report noted that McKenzie would...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Bettor places $267,660 wager on single Super Bowl LIV prop bet

Arnold Powell - 0
When it comes to the Super Bowl, it's more about the food and gambling than it is football. One reason for that is the growing...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Detroit Red Wings to host ‘Tigers Night’ at Little Caesars Arena

Arnold Powell - 0
If you happen to be a fan of both the Detroit Red Wings and the Detroit Tigers, this is the perfect opportunity for you! According...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers post message for newly retired Curtis Granderson

Arnold Powell - 0
On Friday morning, former Detroit Tigers OF Curtis Granderson took to twitter to announce he is retiring from Major League Baseball. http://gty.im/121577666 Just moments ago, the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Report: Detroit Lions officially hire new assistant coach

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
A report surfaced the other day that the Detroit Lions were hiring former Tennessee Titans assistant coach, Tyrone McKenzie. That report noted that McKenzie would...
Read more

Bettor places $267,660 wager on single Super Bowl LIV prop bet

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
When it comes to the Super Bowl, it's more about the food and gambling than it is football. One reason for that is the growing...
Read more

Tua Tagovailoa’s father reveals son’s preferred destination

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
Prior to suffering a major hip injury, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was a clear choice to be the No. 1 pick in the 2020...
Read more

Tom Brady tweets out mysterious photo that has fans losing their minds

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
One of the biggest questions heading into the offseason is where will Tom Brady be playing for the 2020 season. http://gty.im/487641290 On Thursday night, Brady tweeted...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

[tdn_block_newsletter_subscribe input_placeholder=”Your email address” btn_text=”Subscribe” tds_newsletter2-image=”518″ tds_newsletter2-image_bg_color=”#c3ecff” tds_newsletter3-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter4-image=”519″ tds_newsletter4-image_bg_color=”#fffbcf” tds_newsletter4-btn_bg_color=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter4-check_accent=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter5-tdicon=”tdc-font-fa tdc-font-fa-envelope-o” tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color=”#000000″ tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color_hover=”#4db2ec” tds_newsletter5-check_accent=”#000000″ tds_newsletter6-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter6-btn_bg_color=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter6-check_accent=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter7-image=”520″ tds_newsletter7-btn_bg_color=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-check_accent=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_size=”20″ tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_line_height=”28px” tds_newsletter8-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color=”#00649e” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color_hover=”#21709e” tds_newsletter8-check_accent=”#00649e” embedded_form_type=”mailchimp” tds_newsletter=”tds_newsletter1″ tds_newsletter1-input_bar_display=”” tdc_css=”eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn19″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_btn_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_size=”14″ tds_newsletter1-btn_bg_color=”#266fef” embedded_form_code=”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”]
- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.