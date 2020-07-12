Report: Washington Redskins to announce new name “in next few days”

The rebranding that’s been talked about for some time now appears ready to be revealed.
Per a report from Yahoo’s Chris Robinson, the NFL’s Washington Redskins are set to officially announce their new team name over “the next few days”.
Additionally, the report mandates that other NFL teams have “been told to scrub the old racist logo off of their platforms.”
Outlets like Nike and Amazon have already pulled Redkins merchandise from their websites.
– – Quotes via Tyler Byrum of NBC Sports Link – –