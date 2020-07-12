41.2 F
Detroit
Sunday, July 12, 2020
type here...

Report: Washington Redskins to announce new name “in next few days”

We'll know the new team name in short order.

Detroit Lions News
Updated:
By Michael Whitaker

The rebranding that’s been talked about for some time now appears ready to be revealed.

Per a report from Yahoo’s Chris Robinson, the NFL’s Washington Redskins are set to officially announce their new team name over “the next few days”.


Additionally, the report mandates that other NFL teams have “been told to scrub the old racist logo off of their platforms.”

Outlets like Nike and Amazon have already pulled Redkins merchandise from their websites.

– – Quotes via Tyler Byrum of NBC Sports Link – –

- Advertisement -
SourceTyler Byrum
ViaNBC Sports
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Latest news

Detroit Lions News

NFL executives throw shade at Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford

Don Drysdale - 0
Ever since the day Matthew Stafford was drafted by the Detroit Lions, there has been plenty of debate as to how he compares to...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Detroit Lions News

Latest odds for Washington Redskins new team name

Don Drysdale - 0
According to a recent report, the Washington Redskins name change is imminent and it could be announced within the next few days. So, what will...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Top 3 options for the Washington Redskins new team name

Arnold Powell - 0
By the time the 2020 NFL season begins, the Washington Redskins will almost certainly have a new team name. In fact, a report surfaced...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Report: Washington Redskins to announce new name “in next few days”

Michael Whitaker - 0
The rebranding that's been talked about for some time now appears ready to be revealed. Per a report from Yahoo's Chris Robinson, the NFL's...
Read more

Related news

Detroit Lions News

NFL executives throw shade at Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford

Don Drysdale - 0
Ever since the day Matthew Stafford was drafted by the Detroit Lions, there has been plenty of debate as to how he compares to...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Latest odds for Washington Redskins new team name

Don Drysdale - 0
According to a recent report, the Washington Redskins name change is imminent and it could be announced within the next few days. So, what will...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Top 3 options for the Washington Redskins new team name

Arnold Powell - 0
By the time the 2020 NFL season begins, the Washington Redskins will almost certainly have a new team name. In fact, a report surfaced...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Media company creates perfect Detroit Lions/Detroit Pistons alternate uniforms [Photo]

Arnold Powell - 0
Let's face it, the Detroit Lions' current 'Color Rush' uniforms leave MUCH to be desired. The all-gray just looks awful and a change should...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.