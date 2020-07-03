Report: Washington Redskins to change team name, review underway

Here we go!

According to a release from the Washington Redskins, the team is undergoing a thorough review of the team’s name, and as Adam Schefter tweeted, “And let’s be clear: There’s no review if there’s no change coming. Redskins on way out.”

Redskins on way out. pic.twitter.com/ZrS3cCvhMg

It would truly be a monumental decision. It is time. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s statement was supportive, as well.

— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 3, 2020