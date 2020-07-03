41.2 F
Detroit
Friday, July 3, 2020
Report: Washington Redskins to change team name, review underway

Detroit Lions News
Updated:
By Arnold Powell

Here we go!

According to a release from the Washington Redskins, the team is undergoing a thorough review of the team’s name, and as Adam Schefter tweeted, “And let’s be clear: There’s no review if there’s no change coming. Redskins on way out.”

Here is the full statement from the Redskins.

5 Options if the Washington Redskins change their team name

Arnold Powell

