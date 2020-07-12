Report: Washington Redskins have decided on new nickname

According to reports, the Washington Redskins have decided on a new nickname but it will not be revealed on Monday when the team will reportedly announce they are retiring the “Redskins” team name for good.

From Street & Smith’s:

The Redskins intend to announce on Monday that the team will retire its nickname, two sources said, 11 days after naming-rights sponsor FedEx’s public statement asking for a change to the controversial moniker. The new nickname will not be announced immediately because trademark issues are pending, the sources said, but insiders were told today that the “thorough review” announced July 3 has concluded. The team felt it was important to remove any doubts as to the future of the name, one source said.

The timeline for announcing a new name was unclear, but the sense of urgency inside the organization is clear. In a private letter on the same day as its public statement, FedEx threatened to take its name off the team’s Landover, Md., stadium after the end of the season if the name was not changed. Pepsi, Bank of America and Nike later joined with their own public statements, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also said he was supportive of the review. A Redskins spokesperson did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

