30.8 F
Detroit
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
Detroit Lions News

Reporter: Detroit Lions WR Danny Amendola could reunite with Tom Brady this offseason

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

According to Doug Kyed of NESN, Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola could reunite with his old pal Tom Brady this coming offseason.

From NESN:

Don’t be surprised if Tom Brady reunites with an old flame as a free agent this offseason.

Brady has stayed close with former New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola, who also will be a free agent this offseason. Brady could try to bring along Amendola to his next destination, and that could include both players returning to New England, a source with knowledge of the situation told NESN.com.

Amendola burned some bridges on his way out the door with the Patriots, but crazier returns have occurred in New England. No one expected Jamie Collins to return to the Patriots last offseason. Wide receiver Deion Branch and quarterback Brian Hoyer also have had multiple tenures with the Patriots.

The Patriots needed experienced receivers for Brady last season when their offense sputtered in the second half of the season.

If Brady leaves the Patriots, then it would make even more sense to bring Amendola to his new destination. Brady and Amendola showed impressive chemistry together with the Patriots. Brady would be starting anew with receivers on a new team, and having a security blanket like Amendola would prove valuable.

Nation, how important is it for the Detroit Lions to re-sign Danny Amendola?

Read more at: https://nesn.com/2020/01/could-tom-brady-danny-amendola-be-package-deal-as-2020-free-agents/

