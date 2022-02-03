Reporter releases text from Jim Harbaugh following interview with Minnesota Vikings

On Wednesday night, news broke that Jim Harbaugh had completed a nine-hour interview with the Minnesota Vikings and when it was completed, Harbaugh was not offered the job. (Either the Vikings got cold feet, Harbaugh got cold feet, or the feeling was mutual).

Following the news, Harbaugh reportedly texted Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, praising the Vikings organization.

“The Wilf family and organization are first class all the way and in every way and Kwesi (Adofo-Mensah) is a shining star! The team is poised for greatness,” Harbaugh texted.