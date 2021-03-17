Reports indicate Detroit Lions finalizing another trade with Los Angeles Rams

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Lions already pulled off a trade with the Los Angeles Rams earlier this year that will become complete later today, acquiring Jared Goff and a bevy of draft picks for Matthew Stafford.

And now, GM Brad Holmes has swung another deal with the Rams.

Multiple reports indicate that the Lions are set to acquire DL Michael Brockers:

The #Rams are finalizing a trade to send veteran DL Michael Brockers to the #Lions, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 17, 2021

The Houston native played collegiately at Louisiana State, and was drafted by the Rams (then in St. Louis) in 2012. He’s amassed 387 tackles, 28 sacks, and two forced fumbles during his NFL career.

As you may remember, Brockers declared that the acquisition of Stafford in Los Angeles was a level up from Goff. Now, they’re set to become teammates once again.