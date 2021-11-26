Reports suggests Detroit Tigers are likely OUT on Carlos Correa

According to a report from John Heyman, the “Tigers, Red Sox and Mets are 3 of the main teams on Javier Baez. Detroit could be best SS fit, and there have been recent talks, as @jonmorosi reported. Tigers are determined to add a bigtime SS and won’t go to $300M, which likely limit chances for Correa or Seager.”

It sounds like the Tigers may be OUT on Carlos Correa.

