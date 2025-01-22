fb
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Detroit Lions

Returning To Detroit Lions Was Never A Realistic Option for Ben Johnson

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
On Monday, news broke that Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson had agreed to become the next head coach of the Chicago Bears. After yet another outstanding season leading the Lions offense, Johnson was once again looked at as one of the top head-coaching candidates on the market, and this time, he decided it was time for him to move on.

NFL insider Adam Schefter explained on Wednesday that Johnson returning to the Lions for another run at the Super Bowl was “Never a realistic option.”

The Idea of Ben Johnson Staying In Detroit Was Absurd!

In the video below, Schefter explains, “The idea that he (Ben Johnson) could have gone back to Detroit is absurd!” Schefter went on to explain that Johnson made the responsible decision by taking what could be a $10 million pay raise, rather than assuming the Lions offense would be dominant once again in 2025, and that he would be the hot candidate again next year. Take a listen to what Schefter had to say on Wednesday morning.

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years.
