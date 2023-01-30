Revamped Comerica Park Brings New Opportunities for Detroit Tigers in 2023

Inside the Article:
Will the Detroit Tigers finally get a break at Comerica Park? Maybe. With the dimension changes that were previously announced there will be a statistical impact on the offensive side of the ball.
Why it Matters:
In a bold move to boost player performance, the Detroit Tigers are cutting down the fences at Comerica Park. The long-standing reputation of the stadium, once referred to by Bobby Higginson as “Comerica National Park,” is being reconsidered.
- The Center field fence has been brought in from 422 feet to 412 feet, while the left-field corner was relabeled from 345 feet to 342 feet (with no physical changes).
- The fence height will now be seven feet all around, down from eight-and-a-half feet in center and right, and 13 feet in right-center.
- Despite these changes, center field remains the second-deepest in baseball, with only 415 feet at Coors Field being deeper.
Comerica Park By the Numbers:
- Over the last three full seasons, 54 non-homers would have cleared the new dimensions (an average of 17 per year).
- Since 2015, there have been 24 balls projected to go 420 feet or more and became outs, 15 of them were at Comerica.
- Comerica Park is the hardest park to homer in according to StatCast.
- Comerica is the seventh hardest park to hit in as a batter overall.
- Over the last three seasons, Comerica is the easiest park to triple in.
What They're Saying:
“We went from having the deepest ballpark to probably still the deepest ballpark in center field,” says pitcher Matt Manning. “It's still deep out there.” However, not everyone was a fan of the old Comerica Park, with former Tiger Nick Castellanos calling it “a joke,” and Robbie Grossman admitted, “I'd disliked hitting there.”
The Bottom Line:
Despite its reputation as the hardest park to hit a homer in over the last three seasons, players have long grumbled about the size of Comerica Park. The new dimensions may not be a drastic change, but they will make a noticeable difference for the Tigers.