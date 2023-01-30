Revamped Comerica Park Brings New Opportunities for Detroit Tigers in 2023

Will the Detroit Tigers finally get a break at Comerica Park? Maybe. With the dimension changes that were previously announced there will be a statistical impact on the offensive side of the ball.

Why it Matters:

In a bold move to boost player performance, the Detroit Tigers are cutting down the fences at Comerica Park. The long-standing reputation of the stadium, once referred to by Bobby Higginson as “Comerica National Park,” is being reconsidered.

The Center field fence has been brought in from 422 feet to 412 feet, while the left-field corner was relabeled from 345 feet to 342 feet (with no physical changes).

The fence height will now be seven feet all around, down from eight-and-a-half feet in center and right, and 13 feet in right-center.

Despite these changes, center field remains the second-deepest in baseball, with only 415 feet at Coors Field being deeper.

Comerica Park By the Numbers:

Over the last three full seasons, 54 non-homers would have cleared the new dimensions (an average of 17 per year).

Since 2015, there have been 24 balls projected to go 420 feet or more and became outs, 15 of them were at Comerica.

Comerica Park is the hardest park to homer in according to StatCast.

Comerica is the seventh hardest park to hit in as a batter overall.

Over the last three seasons, Comerica is the easiest park to triple in.

What They're Saying:

“We went from having the deepest ballpark to probably still the deepest ballpark in center field,” says pitcher Matt Manning. “It's still deep out there.” However, not everyone was a fan of the old Comerica Park, with former Tiger Nick Castellanos calling it “a joke,” and Robbie Grossman admitted, “I'd disliked hitting there.”

The Bottom Line:

Despite its reputation as the hardest park to hit a homer in over the last three seasons, players have long grumbled about the size of Comerica Park. The new dimensions may not be a drastic change, but they will make a noticeable difference for the Tigers.



