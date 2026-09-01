Revealed: The $5 Million Gap Keeping Jalen Duren and the Pistons Apart

The Detroit Pistons and Jalen Duren have been trying to bridge a gap in negotiations for months, and according to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, the gap is currently more than $5 million per season. League sources told MacMahon that while the Pistons are offering Duren a five-year deal with an annual value of around $35 million, the All-Star center and his camp are seeking a deal north of $40 million per year.

Seeing that the gap was reportedly large enough for Duren to seek a sign-and-trade out of Detroit, progress has apparently been made. However, all signs point to these talks continuing to drag out, perhaps even down to the October 1st deadline before Duren considers signing a one-year qualifying offer for $9.6 million that’d carve a path to unrestricted free agency next summer.

As previously established, there are numerous benefits for both parties to reach a deal. However, you might be wondering: if the gap that exists between Duren and Detroit is down to $5 million per year, why not just concede and get a deal done? The answer lies in the NBA’s dreaded salary cap system.

When the new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) was established in 2023, it radically changed how teams can be built for the foreseeable future. The biggest change to the system came in what is known as the “aprons” of the salary cap. When you are in the first apron, the options available to a front office drastically change. For example, teams in the first apron are already past the luxury tax line (making your team even MORE expensive), and they can no longer acquire a player via sign-and-trade.

The second apron is so restrictive that the owner of the Knicks, James Dolan (about one week after winning the championship), stated that New York cannot go into the second apron to keep their team. In fact, he went one step further, proclaiming that it’s “a suicidal thing to do.” Take all of those harsh realities of the first apron and multiply them by ten. That’s what the second apron feels like.

"There's certain things in the NBA that you'd have to be suicidal to do. One of them is the second apron. Cannot go into the second apron. I'll write as big of a check as possible, but I can't write a check that goes into the second apron."



– James Dolan on @CartonShowWFAN pic.twitter.com/KJFIccCnMf — SNY Knicks (@sny_knicks) June 17, 2026

Combine these harsh realities with the fact that the Pistons have already paid Cade Cunningham and will want to sign Ausar Thompson to an extension before the season starts, and you have the predicament the Pistons find themselves in. They have a core three in Cade/Duren/Thompson that they clearly believe in, but not having the financial flexibility to build around them in the future can limit their potential. Forget bringing in the likes of a Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving if Detroit doesn’t have the room to foot the bill.

These types of negotiations are why the likes of Trajan Langdon are paid the big bucks. Signing Duren to a long-term deal both sides are happy with, with flexibility to do even more, is the type of tightrope walk that members of the traveling circus would admire. But it’s also the thing most likely to define Trajan Langdon’s tenure.

Follow Sean Murphy on social media @seanhalfcourt and subscribe to the From Half Court Podcast on www.youtube.com/fromhalfcourt