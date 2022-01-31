Revisiting NFL fans poignant reactions to Matt Stafford trade: One year later

It has been one year and one day since the Detroit Lions traded Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Goff and a trio of draft picks.

Detroit is dealing QB Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for two future first-round picks, a third-round pick and QB Jared Goff, per sources. Two former No. 1 overall picks trading places in the first blockbuster NFL trade of 2021. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 31, 2021

With that being said, following Stafford leading the Rams to Super Bowl LVI, we thought it would be fun to look back at some of the most-poignant reactions to the trade.

Here are some of the best we found.

Let’s start off with a couple of doozies from Huge.