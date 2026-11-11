Rex Ryan Turns Himself In to Nashville Police

Rex Ryan turned himself in to Nashville police on Wednesday morning on six misdemeanor warrants, six days after two pedestrians told officers he ran over their feet with his pickup truck in downtown Nashville, the Metro Nashville Police Department said. The 63-year-old former Jets and Bills head coach has been a constant presence on ESPN’s NFL coverage for years.

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Police say the two were crossing Broadway from 4th Avenue with a walk signal shortly before midnight on Nov. 5 when Ryan’s truck turned right from 4th Avenue, ran over both of their feet and made contact with one person’s leg. Both suffered minor injuries.

The truck kept going but stopped for the red light at Broadway and Representative John Lewis Way, where the two waved the driver down. They told police he got out and argued with them, then got back in and drove off without exchanging information. They photographed the license plate, which was registered to Ryan, and the driver, and took the images to police.

Rex Ryan Faces Six Misdemeanor Charges in Nashville

The warrants charge Ryan with two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, two counts of failure to give information or render aid, and two counts of failure to obey a traffic control signal. A judicial commissioner set his bond at $6,000. TMZ first reported the booking Wednesday morning, and the story circulated on social media before police published the charges.

NY Jets general manager, John Idzik and head coach Rex Ryan give their end of the year press conference in Florham Park, NJ, December 31, 2013. Here they are asked a question if the Jets are moving ahead and the reporter didn’t specify who should answer so Ryan jokingly told Idzik to take the question. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Not the First Time Rex Ryan Has Dealt With a Driving Incident

Ryan set off a three-car crash in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, on Jan. 14, 2013. A witness told police he saw Ryan run his Mustang through a red light at West Third Street and Wyandotte at 6:13 p.m., hitting a second car and pushing it into a third. Ryan told officers he had tried to beat the light, ESPN reported at the time. Nobody in the three cars was hurt, and police issued him a warning rather than a ticket.