The Michigan State Spartans are 3-6 overall and 1-5 in Big Ten play this season. Even though the year has not gone as planned in Pat Fitzgerald’s first season in East Lansing, Michigan State got a confidence booster on Nov. 7, when the Spartans went to Ann Arbor and beat the Michigan Wolverines 15-6.

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Analyst Rhett Lewis broke down the culture Fitzgerald is trying to build at Michigan State on Big Ten Network’s B1G Today, saying, “If there was ever a win that embodies the spirit of how a head coach wants you to play, how he wants a team to look in his image, it was this one.”

Michigan State coach Pat Fitzgerald gets excited with his players after Michigan missed a field goal in the first quarter at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

What Pat Fitzgerald’s first Big Ten win at Michigan State showed

The win was Michigan State’s first in Big Ten play since Nov. 29, 2025, and it ended a six-game losing streak, The State News reported. Joe Rossi’s defense forced four takeaways and recorded five sacks, held Michigan to 192 total yards and 13 first downs, and kept the Wolverines scoreless at halftime for the first time since 1993.

It did that shorthanded. Safety Devin Vaught intercepted a pass on Michigan’s fourth play and then left the game early in the second quarter, and the Spartans were already without several other starters, per The State News. Michigan did not reach the end zone until a 1-yard touchdown run with 1:35 to play. Every Michigan State point came from Liam Boyd, who made all five of his field goal attempts.

Michigan State Spartans could still become bowl eligible

Michigan State is going to have to win its final three games of the season to become bowl eligible. The Spartans host the Washington Huskies on Saturday, host the Oregon Ducks on Nov. 20, and close at the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Nov. 28. Oregon is No. 18 in this week’s AP Top 25.

The Spartans have played hard every single week and have dealt with various injuries throughout the course of the 2026 college football season. If Michigan State’s NIL resources grow, the kind of players Fitzgerald brings into the program will be the next test of the culture Lewis described.