Sharing is caring!

According to the Detroit Tigers, they have signed RHP Ben Taylor to a Minor League contract.

Taylor previously played in the Boston Red Sox and Cleveland Indians organizations.

Taylor will have to earn he way to the Major Leagues as he will be assigned to the Tigers mini camp in Lakeland.

We have signed RHP Ben Taylor to a Minor League contract. He will be assigned to the club's mini camp in Lakeland. — Detroit Tigers Player Development (@RoadtoDetroit) February 19, 2021