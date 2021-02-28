RHP Drew Hutchinson signs with Detroit Tigers

by

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Tigers started off their 2021 Spring Training slate by defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 10-2 in Lakeland, FL.

Following the game, the Tigers announced they have signed RHP Drew Hutchinson, who happens to be a Lakeland native, to a Minor League contract.

Hutchinson will join the Tigers mini-camp in Lakeland.

