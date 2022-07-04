RHP Garrett Hill makes Detroit Tigers history in MLB debut

So far, so good today for the Detroit Tigers as they defeated the division rival Cleveland Guardians by a 4-1 final score in the opener of their July 4 doubleheader at Comerica Park. And it was rookie RHP Garrett Hill making a solid Major League Baseball debut, allowing just a single Guardians run and surrendering a mere two hits in six innings of work on the mound. And in doing so, he’s the first Tigers pitcher in team history to accomplish the feat.

Garrett Hill is the first pitcher in @tigers history to toss at least 6.0 innings and allow no more than two hits in his Major League debut. (via @EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/2TakJJF0Fj — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) July 4, 2022

Hill, originally selected by the Tigers with a 26th-round draft (765th overall) pick in 2018, began the year in Double-A Erie.

“It was fun watching him go to work and prepare, a dream come true for him and then to come out and methodically work through his day,” manager A.J. Hinch said afterward. “Super prepared, very composed. Smart with how he went about his business, no anxiousness. It was fun to see and keep him out there against a heavy contact team, and keep us in the game.”

“He looked like he was all over the zone with his pitches, and got them to exploit some soft contact on the ground. He was in command of the game, meaning he could throw any pitch at any time. Talking with guys who have played with him in the minor leagues, he has a very studious approach with controlled mannerisms and a quiet intensity about him. He could have been in Erie, could have been in Toledo, but was in Detroit. He looked like it was all the same.”

When asked if Hill lobbied for an extra-inning of work, Hinch said that didn’t take place.

“He hasn’t learned yet,” he said with a smile. “The other starters will make sure that he knows how to do that.”

The Tigers and Guardians will get right back at it in the second game tonight at 6:40 PM EST, with coverage once again on Bally Sports Detroit and 97.1 The Ticket.

