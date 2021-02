Sharing is caring!

Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila has remained busy, adding yet another arm for competition in Spring Training.

They’ve signed RHP Julio Teheran to a minor league deal:

Julio Teheran signs with the #Tigers, source confirms @JonHeyman report. It’s a minor league deal with an @mlb camp invite. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) February 20, 2021