RHP Ricardo Pinto signs with Detroit Tigers

According to a report from Marcus Grunfeld, the RHP Ricardo Pinto and the Detroit Tigers are in agreement on a minor league deal.

Pinto, who is 27, last pitched in Major League Baseball in 2019 when he pitched in two games for the Tampa Bay Rays. During those games (2.1 innings pitched) Pinto gave up four runs on four hits.

RHP Ricardo Pinto and the Detroit Tigers are in agreement on a minor league deal, a source says. Pinto spent the 2020 season in the KBO — Marcos Grunfeld / Suscríbete a mi canal de YouTube (@bvenezolano) February 19, 2021